Conflux Price Tops $0.28 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Conflux has a total market cap of $743.71 million and $1.35 billion worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,411.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00312742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00597777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00508779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009452 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,640,977 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,654,470,678.011726 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.34938012 USD and is up 33.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,404,582,632.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.