CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 78,392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,814,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 1,541,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

