Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 214,550 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6,302.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 214,550 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 771,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

