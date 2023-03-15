Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,102. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

