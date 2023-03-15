Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys 142,699 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6,300.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,699 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

