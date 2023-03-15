Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,399. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

