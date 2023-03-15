Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $9.91 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xylem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. 146,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

