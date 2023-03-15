Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

HON traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,468. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

