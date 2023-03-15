Continuum Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $27,715.65 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00405838 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,839.18 or 0.27431988 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.