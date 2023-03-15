Contrasting Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) and Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvarium Tiedemann has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for KKR & Co. Inc. and Alvarium Tiedemann, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 9 0 2.82 Alvarium Tiedemann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $67.92, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Alvarium Tiedemann.

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Alvarium Tiedemann’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $5.72 billion 7.66 -$841.13 million ($1.36) -37.40 Alvarium Tiedemann $89.34 million 6.62 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Alvarium Tiedemann has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR & Co. Inc..

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Alvarium Tiedemann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. -14.70% 5.71% 1.12% Alvarium Tiedemann N/A -70.50% 5.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Alvarium Tiedemann on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment. The Asset Management segment includes investment management and other services to funds, vehicles, collateral loan obligations, managed accounts and portfolio companies, and transaction-specific income from capital markets transactions. The Insurance segment offers retirement and life insurance services which provide a suite of protection, legacy and savings products to customers and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.