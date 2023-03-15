Contrasting Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) & Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 2.96% 6.02% 2.10% Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% N/A -104.61%

Valuation and Earnings

Profitability

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $135.71 billion 0.22 $4.93 billion $6.40 6.29 Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.41 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

