Contrasting Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.50 $21.10 million $1.53 32.18 Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 9.03% 3.48% Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Vestin Realty Mortgage I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

