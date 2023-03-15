Coombe Bender & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lowered its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.