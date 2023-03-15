Coombe Bender & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. 53,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,671. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $92.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

