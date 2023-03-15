Coombe Bender & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned about 0.25% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3,836.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

TMP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. 5,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.08 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

