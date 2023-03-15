Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Down 2.5%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20. 104,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 99,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

