Cormark Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.75.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$61.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,193.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$63.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

