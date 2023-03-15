Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $22.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coupang by 656.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coupang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

