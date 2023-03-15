COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in COVA Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in COVA Acquisition by 5,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.