Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

