Creditcoin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $91.72 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004007 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000888 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.