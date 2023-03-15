Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.69. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 162,964 shares trading hands.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $378.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

