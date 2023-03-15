Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 1,102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.6 days.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CWEGF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

