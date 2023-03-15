CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

CRH has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRH to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

