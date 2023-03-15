Critical Analysis: Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) & FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -88.92% -17.49% -12.97% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $135.76 million 9.35 -$142.72 million ($0.32) -9.78 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FuelCell Energy and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 5 0 0 2.00 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. It provides solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation, combined heat and power, distributed hydrogen, carbon capture and hydrogen-based long duration storage. The company’s platform has the differentiating ability to do all these applications utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, renewable biogas, and propane among others sources. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

