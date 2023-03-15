Crypto International (CRI) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $146,902.84 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001792 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44338046 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $168,610.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

