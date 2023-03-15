CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 271,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.96. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

