Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $53.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
