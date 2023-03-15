Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRISGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $53.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

