Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Curis Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

About Curis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Curis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

