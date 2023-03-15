Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Curis Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.