Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $571.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also

