CVA Family Office LLC Buys 16,467 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

FNDB stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. 4,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,530. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $459.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.