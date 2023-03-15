CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, reaching $346.94. 476,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,135. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

