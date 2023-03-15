CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

