CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 3,462,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,083,920. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

