CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 615,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,095. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

