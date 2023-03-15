CVA Family Office LLC Sells 66,201 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,201 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 172,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,603. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.