CVA Family Office LLC Sells 9,985 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. 250,466 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

