CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Jane Olvera Acquires 1,200 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Jane Olvera acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $21,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CVB Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.