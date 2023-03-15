CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Jane Olvera Acquires 1,200 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Jane Olvera acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $21,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CVB Financial by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

