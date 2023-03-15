D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

