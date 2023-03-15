DA Davidson Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $91.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,420 shares of company stock worth $18,595,167. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

