Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $27.08. 838,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 607,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $386,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $550,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.