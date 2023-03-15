DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 10.3% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00006818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $249.25 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00408971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.45 or 0.27643744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

