Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.