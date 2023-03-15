Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.
DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants
In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
