Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $72.29. 1,490,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,117,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.