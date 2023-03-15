Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,611 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

ADBE traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.53. 308,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

