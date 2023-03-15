Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.51. 2,078,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,735. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

