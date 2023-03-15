Dawn Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.75 million and $4.39 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00408971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.45 or 0.27643744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

