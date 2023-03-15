Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

