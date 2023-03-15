DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $913,547.57 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $913,547.57 and approximately $19.07 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00182929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00053409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000750 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,907,148 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

