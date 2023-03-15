Dentacoin (DCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $405.79 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

